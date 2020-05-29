Bakery uses vending machine to serve pastries, toilet paper

National-World

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — A local business is getting creative to serve customers, utilizing a vending machine to serve pastries, among other items, to customers.

Pix Patisserie, a bakery in northeast Portland, launched the Pix-O-Matic on Thursday. The machine contains pastries, but also other random items, including toilet paper.

Cheryl Wakerhauser, the owner and executive chef of Pix Patisserie, said she has had the idea for awhile now.

“This is the Pix-O-Matic,” Wakerhauser said. “Self-serving, contactless. I was tired of working 80 hours a week … everyday stock it up, clean it, sanitize it, stock it, and then when I’m tired, I can go home. I’ve had this idea for about six years now, it makes the most sense.”

Pix Patisserie is still open for take-out orders and say it plans to collaborate with some other local shops in the future.

