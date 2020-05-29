College grads face staggering unemployment as they search for jobs

National-World

Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — College graduates are facing staggering unemployment numbers as they search for jobs.

National unemployment is at 14.7%, but when you look at the 20-25 age group that number jumps to 25.7%.

University of Arkansas graduate Tommye Koontz says she’s looking for a marketing data analytics job but hasn’t gotten any offers.

“Lot’s of applications,” Koontz said. “Lots and lots of them.”

Mizzou sports journalism graduate James Stanley said he’s working on building his resume while waiting for sports to make a comeback.

“Being resilient has been really key with just not giving up,” Stanley said. “It’s going to take a lot of extra work, I think, to find that first job. But, whatever it takes right now I’m going to do that.”

Career experts said this is the mindset all recent graduates should have.

“Don’t stop looking. Don’t stop networking,” University of Kansas Career Center director Wendy Shoemaker said. “Keep on gaining skills and experiences.”

K-State Alumni Career Services Consultant Debra Rodenbaugh-Schaub said job seekers should use downtime to beef up their skills or gain new ones.

“It shows to the employer that you are assertive, action-minded, productive, effective,” Rodenbaugh-Schaub said. “All those good things come out of that when they see you’re not sitting back on your hands either.”

Universities like KU, K-State, and Mizzou have online resources for students to use when it comes to resume building and mock interviews.

Stanley is taking it a step further. He’s sending out his business cards inside of his graduation announcements.

“Instead of a graduation gift like money or something, please take three of these cards,” Stanley said. “If you can hand them out to people that need work, then this is the path I’m going to go down right now.”

Koontz said she’s applying for new positions every day. She’s hoping to make the move back to Kansas City to be closer to family.

