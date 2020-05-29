Man dies 48 hours after positive Covid-19 test; family sends message to community

National-World

Omaha, NE (WOWT) — It’s a sobering reminder of just how vicious COVID-19 can be; 51-year-old man lost his life within 48 hours of testing positive.

James Arthur Johnson, better known as Jimmy Johnson had his life taken quickly.

“When I think of how fast from him not feeling well, showing symptoms, coughing, and nauseous, and no appetite, and the pain,” said Tim Clark, Johnson’s uncle. “Saying I need to go to the emergency.”

That’s where Johnson was tested for COVID-19 and then sent home.

“The next day I called him and said, ‘hey, you’re positive, you’ve tested positive for COVID-19’ the next day he passed away,” said Clark, outside Johnson’s funeral.

Jimmy Johnson left behind a wife and three children.

“I was just going to go over to their house and hang out over there and mom said, ‘you probably shouldn’t’ because he wasn’t feeling too well’,” said Johnson’s son, Justin.

Shortly before his father’s death, Justin had a son of his own.

“It really hurt because that’s the last person I thought would leave my life, especially after just having a son.”

The family is determined to shine a light on this vulnerable community.

In Douglas County, African Americans account for 20 percent of the COVID-19 deaths, yet only make up 11 percent of the population.

“We just want to send a message that from our governor to our local entities, people that have the power to help provide resources and tools to help fight this,” said Clark.

Only immediate family was allowed inside for the service, everyone else streamed it outside the church parking lot. A sign of pandemic times and family urging every precaution.

“It’s about what I choose to do, to do my part to protect you,” said Clark. “Especially when you know you have a vulnerable population and are at risk.”

COVID-19 testing is available to the public in North Omaha. Charles Drew Health Center is encouraging people to call for an appointment if you’re symptomatic or may have been exposed to the virus.

