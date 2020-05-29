Man using t-shirt sales to support medical heroes

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A Lancaster County man is going above and beyond to help our medical heroes battling this pandemic. One of the soldiers on the front line is his own son.

Douglas Iehle, who has owned a custom embroidery company for the last 37 years, is designing and selling t-shirts that display a stethoscope in the form of a heart with the words “I Support Our Medical Heroes,” on the front.

“It isn’t about us making money,” Iehle said. “It’s about us putting money into this foundation to help the people who are really on the front lines fighting for us.”

The t-shirts, which are being screened at Unique Apparel in Manheim Township, are to help front-line workers at Lancaster General Hospital.

The money will go to the Employee Assistance Fund at LGH, which provides financial support for employees facing a wide range of temporary circumstances that cause or create personal or family hardships.

“With going through medical problems myself over the last year, being in the hospital, losing my leg,” Iehle said. “The care that I got from the medical people is incredible.”

Iehle wanted to give back to the medical staff that’s working directly with COVID-19 patients, including his own son, who’s a registered nurse at LGH and has seen a number of his co-workers already contract the virus.

“That’s one of the reasons I want to give back,” Iehle said. “To show my support and honor these true heroes fighting on the front line. You don’t need to have a gun in your hand to win a war. We need nurses to fight this war.”

Wesley, unfortunately, has already seen a number of his co-workers contract the virus.

“It’s affecting people differently,” Wesley said. “Like our one co-worker who has been out for at least a month – she’s using up all of her PTB. She’s forced to stay at home. So people like her it will help a lot.”

So far Iehle has made and sold more than 80 t-shirts. They cost $20 + shipping.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.