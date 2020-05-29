Over 500 National Guard soldiers arrive in Minneapolis area as protests grow over George Floyd’s death

National-World

Over 500 Minnesota National Guard soldiers arrived in Minneapolis and surrounding areas as protests erupted for a third night over the death of a black man while in police custody.

Angry crowds have gathered in cities nationwide to demand justice after the death of George Floyd following his arrest Monday.

On Thursday, smoke and orange flames filled the night sky as protesters breached the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis and set it ablaze. Others tossed fireworks toward the precinct, which is closest to where Floyd was shown on video with an officer kneeling on his neck before he died.

As protesters chanted Floyd’s name and more flames engulfed buildings through the night, the Minnesota National Guard mobilized to several locations including banks, grocery stores and pharmacies.

“Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate,” the Minnesota National Guard tweeted. “A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls.”

While the fire burned at the precinct, city officials warned that it may be in danger of exploding due to “unconfirmed reports” of explosive materials in the building.

“If you are near the building, for your safety, PLEASE RETREAT in the event the building explodes,” a tweet on the city’s account said.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it had evacuated staff from the precinct for safety reasons. Authorities had set up a fence around it, but protesters pushed it over, officials said.

The Fire Department is working with the police and other authorities to assess the situation, Fire Chief John Fruetel told CNN.

Outrage grows to other cities

Angry crowds have gathered in cities nationwide to demand justice after Floyd died following his arrest for allegedly using a counterfeit bill.

The outrage grew after a video emerged showing a Minneapolis officer kneeling on his neck during the arrest. Floyd was unarmed and handcuffed, and cried that he couldn’t breathe before he died later.

The four officers involved in the arrest have been fired but not charged, leaving protesters outraged. They gathered in several other cities — New York, Denver, Phoenix, Memphis and Columbus, Ohio — to demand justice.

In nearby Saint Paul, authorities said there were no reports of injuries from the protests but more than 170 businesses were damaged or looted.

Saint Paul’s mayor said the protesters’ anger was understandable, calling the video of Floyd’s death “nauseating.”

“It’s heartbreaking for everybody I know … everybody I know looks at that video and feels like crying or throwing up, and it’s disgusting, it’s unacceptable,” Mayor Melvin Carter said.

He acknowledged that members of the community were unhappy with the rioting and looting, but said there was a broader root problem that needed addressing.

“In order to get to the bottom of this we have to understand where the rage is coming from in the first place,” he said. “As we all know, we’ve seen video after video … we’ve seen that the people responsible go free. And it seems no one gets held accountable.”

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock pleaded with people to demonstrate peacefully.

“You can be angry. You can be outraged. I certainly am and I join you in those feelings and demands of #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd,” he tweeted. “March for justice and to see it served, but please march in peace. Responding to violence with violence will only lead to more violence.”

The Minneapolis mayor criticized any violent incidents.

“What we’ve seen over the past several hours and the past couple of nights in terms of looting is unacceptable,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told reporters. “Our communities cannot and will not tolerate it.”

Police chief apologizes

Local and federal officials have not announced any charges against the officers but said Thursday that the investigation into the death is a top priority.

“We need to wade through all of that evidence and come to a meaningful decision and we are doing that to the best of our ability,” Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman said.

“We are going to investigate it as expeditiously, as thoroughly as justice demands,” he added. “That video is graphic, horrific and terrible. And no person should do that. I am pleading with individuals to remain calm and let us conduct this investigation.”

All four officers involved in the death have invoked their Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination, Freeman said.

The House Judiciary Committee urged the Justice Department to investigate, saying the federal government has a critical role to play in promoting a culture of accountability for all law enforcement organizations.

The officer seen with his knee on Floyd’s neck had 18 prior complaints filed against him with the Minneapolis Police Department’s Internal Affairs.

It’s unclear what the internal affairs complaints against Derek Chauvin were for. Officials did not provide additional details.

But Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo apologized, saying he understands the role his department has played in the chaos.

“I am absolutely sorry for the pain, devastation and trauma Mr. Floyd’s death has left on his family, his loved ones, Minneapolis and the world,” Arradondo said.

“I know there is currently a deficit of hope in our city … and I know our department has contributed to that deficit as a whole.”

The victim’s brother, Philonise Floyd, urged people to remain calm despite the pain and outrage.