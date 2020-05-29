Missoula rally marks passing of George Floyd

National-World

MISSOULA (KPAX TV) — Missoula joined a growing list of communities across the US in holding events following the death of a Minnesota man during an encounter with law enforcement.

Demonstrations have been playing out across the country, often echoing the same themes of “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace” following Monday’s death of George Floyd, a black Minnesota man who died in police custody.

The local event was organized by the University of Montana Black Student Union and is being supported by the UM Pacific Islanders Club.

Dozens of people gathered, holding signs, and listening to speakers address the rally in downtown Missoula.

The two-hour-long rally was held in front of the Missoula County Courthouse and three people were scheduled to speak.

UM Pacific Islanders Club President Mahalo Ka’au Ahina told MTN News that “our intentions are to be supportive and peaceful and hope for no other parties to interrogate. We want our community safe.”

