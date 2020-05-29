Residents raise concerns over large gatherings on beaches

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — Residents told KITV4 the parties, going late into the night, had more than 1,000 people on the beaches.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources broke up the party at Ka’ena Point State Park late Sunday night, where they reported well over 170 cars parked along the side of the road. They say it took more than four hours to clear everyone out.

The Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation into a party at Waimea Bay that occurred over the weekend, where the Honolulu Liquor Commission says they received a complaint of unlicensed alcohol vendors selling liquor.

The United States Army Hawaii also confirmed they are investigating the claims that some service members stations at Schofield Barracks arranged the gatherings.

Christy Ramos is a Waialua resident and organized beach cleanups this week.

She told KITV4 she collected and properly disposed of “150 pounds of broken glass, nails, screws from wood pallets, blankets, towels, used condoms and drug packets.”

The Honolulu Police Department has not yet issued any citations associated with these gatherings over Memorial Day weekend.

Now, residents say the caught wind of another party being planned, possibly by the same people who organized these gatherings, scheduled for June 5.

“There are a bunch of community members planning to go down to Waimea Bay June Fifth to take it upon themselves to patrol the area even after the lifeguards leave to make sure what happened at Mokule’ia doesn’t happen again,” said T.J. Cuaresma, a Wahiawa resident.

