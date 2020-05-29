Woman injured when bullet-ridden car hits utility pole, crashes into home

National-World

Shreveport, LA (KTBS) — Police are searching for a shooter who is believed to have caused a woman to crash into a utility pole and slam into a house in Shreveport late Thursday. It happened at West 68th and Wallace Avenue in the city’s Hollywood neighborhood near Linwood Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

After police pulled her car from the home, they discovered bullet holes in the vehicle. They believe the car was shot multiple times, causing the driver to lose control and crash. Fortunately, that woman walked away with only minor injuries and was treated st Ochsner LSU Health.

Police are still investigating and searching for who is responsible. Neighbors say the woman’s boyfriend was chasing her in another vehicle while shooting at her car. Police say that is one possibility that they are looking into.

A 90 year old woman inside the home was not hurt.

