80th birthday wish comes true for Mobile, AL woman

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — Hot off the tennis court, a sweet surprise was waiting for Jeannie Harrell Friday afternoon.

Family, friends and members of her tennis league lined the block to help celebrate her 80th birthday.

Harrell’s age is no match to her youthful spirit.

“She is infectious and you want to be around her and people want to be around her and people want to play tennis,” said her daughter, Susan Harrell.

Not only is she an ace on the court, she also heads one of the largest adult tennis leagues in the entire state, serving as the local league coordinator for the United States Tennis Association, a title she’s held for decades.

“She is one of those that I don’t know that she will ever give it up. She’ll probably… the lord will take her before she ever gives it up because she loves it and loves the people involved.”

Her one wish this year was to get back to the game she and so many others love.

“We all have missed it so much and I know everybody’s missing their exercise because that’s what it is for ya. I’m a good example I guess at 80 and still being able to play.”

Her birthday wish came true after the Mobile County and City parks announced they will re-open June 1st, while the majority of parks in Baldwin County have already re-opened.

“It was just so sweet of everybody and I look forward to helping everybody get back into league tennis so they can start… staying healthy again.”

In all her years Harrell says her 80th birthday is one of the most memorable she’s had with many more to come.

Harrell hopes to get her teams back on the court by June 15th.

