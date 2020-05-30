Boy’s birthday is a gift to the community

National-World

HORSE SHOE, N.C. (WLOS) — When you speak to Zachary Cone, you instantly realize age really is just a number. His birthday has become a yearly gift for the community.

“I want to help other people move towards a happier and better future,” said Cone, News 13’s Person of the Week.

The 10-year old celebrated his May 9 birthday by giving back. Instead of presents, he urged friends and loved ones to donate things like diapers and baby formula for the Children and Family Resource Center.

Zach kicked off the campaign with a curbside drop-off party at home. Along with a mountain of baby supplies, he’s collected close to $3,000.

“To be able to know that your kid now has the supplies that he needs feels amazing to me to know someone else is feeling safer because of what I did,” he said.

Every year since he turned five, the boy has handpicked a cause to support. Zachary’s gathered everything from canned food, to shoes and socks, to backpacks. One of his birthday drives benefited kids at Mission Hospital.

Last year, he received a Youth Philanthropy award from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

“Some people have much littler than I do,” he said. “I am extremely privileged, and that I have so much, I can help them. So, this is how I would help them.”

“I’m extremely proud,” his dad Chris Cone said. “One of the big things is it sets an example for other kids; for us to be a little less materialistic.”

“I’m going to do this as long as I can,” Zach said. “I’m thinking in the future if I own my own business or something, imagine how many people I can help then!”

Makes you wonder what he’ll do over the next 10 years and beyond.

Zach hopes we’ll all follow his lead.

“The world, with a little bit of a push, they can help so many people,” he said.

