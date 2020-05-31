2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season Fast Facts

National-World

Here is a look at the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.

Facts

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30. The areas covered include the Atlantic Ocean, Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean Sea.

The National Weather Service defines a hurricane as a “tropical cyclone with maximum sustained winds of 74 mph (64 knots) or higher.”

Hurricanes are rated according to intensity of sustained winds on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. The 1-5 scale estimates potential property damage.

A Category 3 or higher is considered a major hurricane.

The National Hurricane Center advises preparedness:

A hurricane watch indicates the possibility that a region could experience hurricane conditions within 48 hours.

A hurricane warning indicates that sustained winds of at least 74 mph are expected within 36 hours.

Predictions

April 2, 2020 – The Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project team predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season. The team forecasts 16 named storms, including eight hurricanes.

May 21, 2020 – The Climate Prediction Center (CPC) at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a 60% chance for an above-normal season, predicting that there is a 70% chance of having 13 to 19 named storms, of which six to 10 could develop into hurricanes, including three to six major hurricanes (Categories 3-5).

2020 Atlantic Storm Names

Hurricane names are pulled from six rotating lists maintained and updated by the World Meteorological Organization. Storm names are retired only when those storms are particularly deadly or costly.

Pronunciation Guide

Tropical Storm Arthur

May 16, 2020 – Tropical Storm Arthur forms about 190 miles east-northeast of Cape Canaveral, Florida.

May 19, 2020 – Weakens to a post-tropical cyclone.

Tropical Storm Bertha

May 27, 2020 – Tropical Storm Bertha forms near the coast of South Carolina and then makes landfall approximately 20 miles east of Charleston.

Cristobal

Dolly

Edouard

Fay

Gonzalo

Hanna

Isaias

Josephine

Kyle

Laura

Marco

Nana

Omar

Paulette

Rene

Sally

Teddy

Vicky

Wilfred