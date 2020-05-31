Educators find a way to honor students moving on to next grade

National-World

Asheville, NC (WLOS) — Educators at Claxton Elementary School came up with a special way to honor their students.

The principal came up with the idea to make signs for all of the fifth grade “seniors.” The Home Depot donated the materials, and a team of Claxton staff members made the signs.

The signs were placed in the schoolyard so students and their families could come by and get them.

“We’re really thrilled to have them,” Kristi Miller, a mother to one Claxton student said. “It’s just great to get some love from the school system, included and loved.”

The team making the signs included long-time art teacher James Cassara who recently retired.

