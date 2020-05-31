Man who spent 49 days in hospital fighting COVID-19 is finally back home after 10 days in rehab

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, AL (WALA ) — After 49 days in the hospital fighting COVID-19 and 10 days in rehab learning how to walk and do basic activities again, Matroy Browder is finally back home!

Dozens of Browder’s friends, family and colleagues took over his neighborhood Saturday afternoon to welcome him home.

Browder was on a ventilator for 30 days, but says there was never a moment when he thought he wouldn’t make it.

“Never felt like that. I mean I went in there wanting to recover and when I woke up from being on the ventilator it was back at it. I never had a moments doubt,” said Browder.

Browder says he believes in the power of prayer and knows God heard not only his cry, but the cries of his loved ones, which he says is what got him through it.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.