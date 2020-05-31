NOPD releases body cam footage from April officer involved shooting

National-World

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO ) — On Friday, the NOPD released body cam footage from an officer involved shooting last month.

Detectives got a tip that a 28-year old man wanted for domestic assault charges was hiding in New Orleans East.

Four officers discovered the suspect, Horace Toppins, in a bathroom.

The body cam footage shows the man firing at the officers, and the officers fired back.

One officer was injured, but was able to prevent the suspect from getting away.

Toppins is currently in jail, and is being charged with attempted murder of a police officer.

