Owosso, MI barber Karl Manke hosts press conference, says he was denied right to be heard

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OWOSSO, MI (WNEM ) — “Governor Whitmer is not acting like a person who governs but is acting like a ruler,” said barber Karl Manke. “I’ll tell you something. I will be governed, but I will not be ruled.”

Karl Manke, the 77-year-old Owosso barber who continues to cut hair during Governor Whitmer’s Safer at Home executive order, filed a motion with Michigan’s Supreme Court on May 29 to stop an order by the Court of Appeals to close Manke’s barbershop.

“Karl was denied his due-process,” said David Kallman, Manke’s attorney. “He was denied his right to be heard. The court just issued an order telling the trial judge ‘Here in Corunna, you have to sign that order.”

Kallman said the order violates Michigan court rules.

Kallman and Manke want the Supreme Court to rule Monday on the order.

“I am positive that our Supreme Court, if they follow the constitution, will find that this is inappropriate, unlawful, illegal, immoral, wrong,” said Manke.

Manke said his fight isn’t just about himself anymore. He said he’s also standing up for the thousands of Michigan small business owners who continue to be told they can’t re-open yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.