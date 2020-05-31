‘Thank you for saving my life’: Former cancer patient donates meals to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital workers

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV ) — They saved his life and now, years later a young man and his dad are saying ‘thank you’ by donating a meal to every worker at Doernbecher Children’s hospital.

“In Chinese culture we express our love by making sure everyone is well fed in the family.”

For Jimmy Li and his father Shibin, the family members they’re feeding are the nurses and doctors at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Jimmy says these heroes will forever be a part of his family.

“I was personally a patient there seven years ago, I was diagnosed with brain cancer. Honestly, I cherish them in my heart forever,” Li said. “They came back saying hey Jimmy, my dad had tears in my eyes and my doctor said you have a brain tumor. “

That’s why dad, son and the Oregon Chinese American Community, dropped off hundreds of meals for the hospital staff, the ones now facing a pandemic, the ones who saved Jimmy’s life.

“They have the best doctors the best nurses, it was our way of saying thank you for saving my life you know,” Li said. “My dad led the donation which really touched me because he’s been with me every step of the way since I was diagnosed.

Seven years later and still by his side, this father and son will continue showing their gratitude the best way their family knows how.

“It was very, very special to me,” Li said. “Me and my family cherish that place in our heart.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.