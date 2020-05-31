Truck driver trying to save turtle struck and killed by vehicle on the highway

National-World

Racine County, WI (WDJT) — A tow truck driver attempting to rescue a turtle on I-94 northbound, was struck by another driver and killed on Friday, May 29.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation was notified of the incident just after 9:15 a.m.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reports the tow truck driver stopped with lights on to remove the turtle from the roadway when he was struck by a passing semi-tractor and trailer unit.

The semi-tractor and trailer unit and driver were located in Ripon.

An investigation is ongoing.

