Truck driver trying to save turtle struck and killed by vehicle on the highway
Racine County, WI (WDJT) — A tow truck driver attempting to rescue a turtle on I-94 northbound, was struck by another driver and killed on Friday, May 29.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation was notified of the incident just after 9:15 a.m.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reports the tow truck driver stopped with lights on to remove the turtle from the roadway when he was struck by a passing semi-tractor and trailer unit.
The semi-tractor and trailer unit and driver were located in Ripon.
An investigation is ongoing.
