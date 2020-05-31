Woman and daughter’s deaths ruled homicide

National-World

Lansford, PA (WNEP) — Police in Lansford found three people dead in a home Tuesday night.

Officials now say Marc Lerario, Ashley Benson, 34, and their daughter Ava Lerario, 9, died from gunshot wounds to the head.

The Carbon County Coroner also told Newswatch 16 that Ava and Ashley’s deaths have been ruled homicide while Marc’s is still under investigation.

Two boys were also found in the home Tuesday night and were unharmed.

The investigation continues in Carbon County and updates will be provided as they become available.

