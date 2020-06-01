Clothing store shows support for protestors as they clean up vandalism

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The store managers at Compound, a clothing store in downtown Portland, have been trying to protect their shop and clean up damage all while showing the community their support.

The managers boarded up the store’s shattered windows and wrote their own message on the plywood that read: “We love you. Stand up. Stand Together. Stand United.”

The store opened back up Sunday afternoon after what’s been a long weekend.

Managers Colby Cox and Miles Maxwell Miller said Friday night the front of their store was shattered by rioters but that luckily there wasn’t much looting.

Cox said he and the property manager stood in the window with a fire extinguisher and dismantled clothing racks to stop people from stealing merchandise.

On Saturday, the spent the day cleaning up the mess the left behind.

They say their property manager was even back that night standing guard in case things got out of control again.

Even so, they said they commend everyone choosing to stand up and use their voices for change.

“We try to show the public and our community that we’re here and we understand. It’s unfortunate we got caught in the crossfire but ya know, things like this unfortunately need to happen to raise awareness of what’s actually going on in the country,” Cox said.

They said replacing the windows will cost thousands of dollars.

Compound had recently reopened a few weeks ago after being closed under the Governor’s “stay home order.” They said thankfully, their customers have been very supportive.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.