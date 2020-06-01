Guards take a knee at Black Lives Matter protest

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR/KAUT) — In a moment of solidarity, armed guards at the Oklahoma County Jail took a knee as Black Lives Matter protesters gathered.

Some in the crowd say it’s a small step forward.

“I feel like that’s a good stand, I like how everybody is coming together as one. It kind of shows they feel us a little bit,” Joe McCormick said.

Others say they’re still unsure.

“I see it, but I’m just going to be honest with you, because of the past and what’s been going on, did they really take the knee for them or for us?” an attendee who goes by DJ Lil Smurf said.

Police encouraged people to exercise their rights but to do so peacefully. They wanted to avoid a situation like Saturday night.

“We certainly welcome a peaceful, lawful protest.” Capt. Larry Withrow with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

Those at the protest say they just want to be treated fairly.

“I’m a black man and I’m going to protect myself with my rights. If that means I’m being treated unfairly, they’re going to have to deal with me,” DJ said.

Some even came out for their first protest ever.

“I’ve never been so enraged about something I felt like coming out. I’m kind of a silent majority kind of dude, but we gotta stand up for stuff,” Bryce MacGillivray said.

