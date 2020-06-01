‘I was so angry’: Kindergartner’s graduation sign stolen from yard

National-World

Douglas, MA (WBZ) — A kindergartner’s joy was stolen Thursday. “At first I couldn’t even express my feelings,” mother Tiffany Legere said. “I was so angry that someone would actually do that.”

Amelia Legere’s celebratory sign was taken from her family’s Douglas lawn within hours of it being placed.

“That’s why the sign was so important for us. She accomplished a lot this year,” Legere said. “She gets speech therapy, occupational therapy and PT. She gets pulled out (from her classroom) a lot.”

The six-year-old was born with holes in her heart, weighing just three pounds. She lives with Down syndrome and kidney disease. And she does great.

“We are beyond proud of everything she’s accomplished this year,” her mom added. “Even being out of school since March she’s still making strides and learning new things every day and doing so well.”

Amelia’s community is proud of her too. After Tiffany warned neighbors of what happened, strangers stepped up – replacing the sign and even adding a special star for this shining student.

“In such a difficult time, the past couple of months have been horrible,” Legere said. “People are still offering to help and sending our congratulation messages to her. It’s just been wonderful.”

