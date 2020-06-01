Man accused of providing napalm recipe in wake of George Floyd protests

National-World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Two people, including at least one St. Louis man, have been charged by Federal prosecutors in St. Louis in connection with the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

News 4 exclusively obtained the charging documents against Marcus Marlvin Hunt who investigators say was distributing information to create homemade explosives to kill or injure people. Little is known about the second person charged, because the documents are not yet public.

The charging documents say members of a St. Louis Joint Terrorism Task Force, including members of the FBI and the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, were working to “identify potential flash-points for violence” in the wake of Floyd’s death and were monitoring social media activity for “evidence of imminent acts of violence,” during which time they identified Hunt.

On his Facebook page, Hunt posted prolifically about protests in the wake of Floyd’s death. But the US Attorney in St. Louis says some of those posts constituted a crime: distribution of information related to explosives, destructive devices, and weapons of mass destruction.

On May 27, Hunt allegedly posted step-by-step instructions on how to create napalm at home, using gasoline and Styrofoam. In another post, he wrote that “napalm is an enormously destructive weapon. It’s very sticky and can adhere to the skin even after ignition, causing terrible burns.”

Prosecutors say he further wrote: “It is not illegal to make napalm in your garage, it is just illegal to use it against civilians under international law. Using [napalm] on enemy troops in wartime is perfectly okay.”

In one live video, he briefly touched on the instructions.

‘I am trying to give y’all good information on weapons, armaments that you might need later on,” he said on Facebook.

Hunt, who lives in St. Louis and works for AmeriCorps according to his Facebook profile, was arrested at a local Red Roof Inn Saturday and faces one felony count. Prosecutors say he is a threat to the community and a flight risk and asked a judge that he be detained until his first appearance in court.

Prosecutors say Hunt admitted the Facebook page belongs to him and that he had made the posts. He reported that he had obtained the recipe for napalm from the internet. Investigators further wrote in charging documents that mixing the ingredients in the matter suggested by Hunt’s Facebook would “create an incendiary substance capable of causing injury or death to persons.

News 4 has also learned that one other person has also been charged locally in the wake of Floyd’s death, but those charging documents are currently under seal.

