Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison to take lead in George Floyd case

National-World

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday that state Attorney General Keith Ellison will take the lead in the case of George Floyd’s killing, a week after the man’s death.

The move comes amid fiery protests through the US that have demanded justice for Floyd’s killing. His family has said they want to see Derek Chauvin — the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes — prosecuted and convicted of murder. Floyd’s family and activists want the three other officers involved to also be charged in the case.

Walz said he made the decision to name Ellison after talking with the Floyd family. Ellison is a former congressman from Minnesota who ran for chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2017.

After days of listening to protesters who stormed the streets in protest, Walz said, he felt many don’t have faith in the justice system.

“We have to make that process work for people,” the governor said in a news conference. “We have to start making sure trust is restored.”

“This decision is one that I feel takes us in that direction and the step to start getting the justice for George Floyd,” the governor added.

Ellison said he was accepting the lead on the case with “a large degree of humility and a great seriousness.”

“I just want to let everyone know that we’re going to bring to bear all the resources necessary to achieve justice in this case,” Ellison said.

The county prosecutor’s office first brought charges against Chauvin on Friday. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged the former officer with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.