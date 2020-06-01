POLICE: Road rage possible motive after man found dead inside vehicle

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — Police are trying to figure out what happened after a man was found dead inside his pickup truck late Sunday night.

Police received a call from a security guard at Peachtree Battle Plaza on Peachtree Road in Atlanta, informing them of shots fired in the area. When officers arrived they found the victim, only described as a 32 year-old man, in the pickup truck with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say it’s too early to determine a motive for the shooting but they haven’t ruled out road rage. Officers did find two guns inside the pickup truck but say it appears neither gun was fired. They’re also looking for a light-colored sedan in connection to the case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Atlanta Police.

