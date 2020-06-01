Protestors maintain social distancing through cars in George Floyd protest

National-World

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WJCL) — Socially distanced, but not silenced.

Sunday, cars lined up back to back and made their way through the town of Bluffton as part of a socially distanced protest over the death of George Floyd.

On the outside of the cars were different signs and messages, similar to what someone might find at an in-person protest, but were instead taped to people’s doors and windows.

In the past week, the country has seen widespread public outrage and protests that have escalated into violence between protestors and authorities.

But Sunday’s protest proved peaceful, and was joined by city leaders and Bluffton Police.

“That one person, and one group actually, tarnished our badge. It’s our responsibility to get our trust back with our community and community members,” Capt. Joe Babkiewicz with Bluffton Police said.

This protest was officially titled “Too Many Hashtags” and also honored the recent deaths of Breonna Taylor and Amaud Arbery.

