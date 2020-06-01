Teacher uses art to give back to flood victims

National-World

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) — A local teacher is using her artistry to help people affected by the recent floods.

The recent flooding in Mid-Michigan did not affected Allison Klykken’s home, but the Midland residents was shaken after seeing what the water did to her community.

“I woke up the next morning and I was shocked,” said Klykken. “And I knew I had to do something as an artist.”

The Plymouth Elementary teacher used her skills to create a logo of a heart over a map of the city of Midland.

“I drew a design and knew that the heart was one organ that we need to live and our community needed to come together in order for them to live. That’s how the process got started,” said Klykken.

The process was to put her logo on shirts and tote bags and sell the items with 100% of the proceeds going to the Midland Flood Relief Fund.

“I wanted something quick and east because we needed this to get really fast and get going with it,” said Klykken.

Klykken says the items are selling fast in Midland, across the state and even in other countries. Day one saw nearly a thousand dollars worth of goods sold.

“I was so shocked and it’s so beautiful to see,” said Klykken.

