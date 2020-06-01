Two people arrested after car crashed through Target entrance

National-World

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KFSM) — The Little Rock Police Department arrested two people after a car was reportedly drove through the entrance of a Target on University Avenue.

According to the police report, officers responded to the scene after the alarm at Target went off around 1:20 a.m. Sunday morning.

Officers were told there were multiple people inside the store stealing items.

Once on scene, police say they noticed “hundreds” of cars in the parking lot and people running away from Target.

Police made their way inside and arrested 21-year-old Michael Fuller after a short pursuit outside Target. Police say that Fuller had a handgun and marijuana in his pockets at the time of his arrest.

Officers also arrested 19-year-old Keenan Maxwell at the scene. He has been charged with commercial burglary, breaking or entering, criminal mischief and criminal theft attempt.

Fuller has been charged with commercial burglary, breaking or entering, criminal mischief, criminal theft attempt, carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

No other suspects were arrested at Target.

