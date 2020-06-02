County confirms COVID-19 outbreak at senior living community

National-World

Clinton, IA (WQAD) — The Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a senior living center in Clinton on Monday, June 1st.

The Alverno Health Care Facility was discovered to have three cases of the virus among its residents, the minimum number of cases needed for and event at a facility like this to be called an outbreak.

Clinton County says Alverno staff worked quickly to isolate the residents who tested positive and notify residents and their families. The facility will be continuing to work with IDPH and and the Clinton County Health Department to protect residents and staff with additional testing.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” said Clinton County Public Health Director Michele Cullen. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

