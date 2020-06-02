Grammy winner due benefits plays for Labor Department workers

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Saunders Sermons, trombone in hand, met Better Call Harry outside a Georgia Department of Labor office. Sermons, who won a 2011 Grammy playing with the Tedeschi Trucks Band, was set to hit the road this year. But Covid-19 ruined those concert plans.

“I had a wonderful, wonderful schedule planned out, worked out and when this hit everything shut down,” Sermons said.

On this day, Sermons is playing an impromptu solo concert from the steps of a GDOL office for the workers inside. Sermons had been waiting eight weeks for his benefits as a gig worker, and he finally received the help he needed.

The trombonist will be getting $6,000 in benefits with more to come.

“It’s that inner peace that all musicians can understand,” he told Harry, “when you know you’re getting income coming in and you can be more creative.”

Sermons then launched into “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

“Okay can you stop,” said Harry. “You’re going to make all the Falcons fans mad.”

Sermons changed his tune.

The sweet melody of “Georgia On My MInd” played up through the closed doors of the Georgia Department of Labor office.

