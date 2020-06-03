Attorney: Woman who accused mayor of slapping her has been fired

National-World

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) — A City of Spanish Fort employee who accused the city’s mayor of slapping her last year has been fired, according to her attorney.

Ed Smith, Lyndsey Cooper’s attorney, said she was terminated on Monday for insubordination. Smith said Cooper was asked to take the temperatures of people walking into city hall, but she said she had no medical training and refused. Smith and Cooper believe the firing was in direct retaliation for filing criminal charges against Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan.

Cooper was the City of Spanish Fort’s Magistrate.

McMillan is accused of slapping Cooper in October 2019 and was charged with misdemeanor harassment.

Court records show McMillan allegedly told Cooper to shut up before slapping her in the face at city hall.

The city said the encounter was caught on camera but has previously denied FOX10 News’ request to release the video citing not one but two pending investigations.

McMillan was supposed to have a bench trial in December 2019, but it ended up not happening as scheduled because the judge is in the process of looking into whether the city attorney can testify in the case.

FOX10 News Reporter Tyler Fingert reached out to Spanish Fort City Attorney David Conner for comment on Cooper’s termination. Conner said the city does not comment on ongoing personnel issues.

