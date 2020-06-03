Gambia calls for an investigation after a retired diplomat’s son is killed in a police standoff in Georgia

National-World

Gambia’s government is demanding that the United States investigate the police shooting of one of its citizens.

Momodou Lamin Sisay, 39, was shot and killed in a standoff with police last Friday in Snellville, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. He was the son of Lare Sisay, a retired Gambian diplomat who worked for the United Nations Development Program.

Just before 4 a.m. on May 29, Snellville police officers tried to pull over Momodou Lamin Sisay for a vehicle tag violation, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) said in a statement. Sisay didn’t pull over, prompting a car chase, it saId.

When the car eventually stopped, officers approached it and told Sisay to show his hands, but he did not comply, according to the statement. Sisay pointed a handgun at police, who fired back before taking cover behind their patrol cars, it said.

The Snellville Police Department requested help from the Gwinnett County Police Department SWAT team. During the standoff, Sisay pointed and fired his weapon at the SWAT officers, the statement said. One of them fired back, it said.

Sisay, who lived in nearby Lithonia, was pronounced dead at the scene, the GBI said. No officer was injured.

The Gambian foreign affairs ministry said Tuesday it has asked the Gambian Embassy in Washington to “engage the relevant U.S. authorities including the State Department, to seek a transparent, credible and objective investigation in the matter.”

The embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The GBI, which is helping local police with its investigation, declined to provide additional comment to CNN.

“He was a very pious and disciplined young man whose life was cut short brutally!” Lare Sisay wrote on Facebook.

The shooting comes as protests have erupted across the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

African officials, as well as multiple US embassies in Africa, have spoken out about George Floyd’s death. In a statement, the head of the African Union Commission condemned the killing and the “continuing discriminatory practices against Black citizens of the United States of America.”