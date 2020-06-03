Out-of-work musician making dough selling bread

National-World

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — What do you do when you lose your job to the coronavirus, but still have to pay the bills?

One well-respected Nashville musician turned to his oven.

The coronavirus has taken away gigs from James Haggerty like many other musicians in Music City.

So how does he make any dough? How about a turn to sourdough.

As a musician, Haggerty knows about getting the mix right. It’s essential to quality.

The same goes when your mix involves flour, salt, water and yeast.

For weeks now, Haggerty has been leaving a bag for pick up on his front step. It’s a sourdough bread transaction.

His customers tell him they love the bread, it’s fresh, healthy and organic. He’s happy they’re buying it and tells them thanks for helping him out.

The bread is beautiful. He started it has a hobby, shared it with friends and found out he could sell it. Fresh wheat, wheat berries and compliments convinced him to create 50 loaves a week. He sold out the day News4 visited him.

