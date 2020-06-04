Artists paint boards to bring unity and help to community

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Ferguson, MO (KMOV) — Artists have designed boards to help spread peace while also helping business owners in Ferguson.

The artwork was painted along S Florissant road with a variety of colors and images. They’re meant to cover broken windows and doors of Ferguson businesses.

Some businesses were damaged by rioters over the weekend.

“I wanted when I first started to do something called a scripture that says ‘Seek peace and pursue it.’ I think a lot of time we might seek peace but we don’t pursue it,” artist Linton Lovelock said. “What that means for me is you have to go all the way regardless if there is confrontation.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.