Fire department rescues two dogs from apartment fire

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The Nashville Fire Department rescued two dogs from an apartment fire on East Palestine Ave. Wednesday night in Madison.

The fire department says no injuries were reported. Crews were able to contain the fire at around 7:15 p.m. saving the building and the two dogs.

Nashville FD tweeted “The scene at 201 E Palestine is clear and our crews are back in service. Great work on saving the building and rescuing these 2 pups on the process. #NFDProud”

The scene was cleared around 8 p.m.

