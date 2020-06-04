Gregory and Travis McMichael hearings could provide a peek into prosecution in Ahmaud Arbery killing

National-World

The preliminary hearings of Travis and Greg McMichael in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery, the unarmed black jogger, got underway Thursday morning.

The son and father face murder and aggravated assault charges. William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., the man who filmed the February shooting in Georgia, will also attend a hearing. He was arrested last month on charges that include felony murder.

Lawyers for Travis and Greg McMichael opened the proceeding by requesting their clients be physically present in the courtroom — rather than via video feed — which Glynn County Chief Magistrate Judge Wallace Harrell denied. Bryan’s attorney said his client was waiving the right to appear.

Gov. Brian Kemp has promised a substantial police presence and issued a warning to any “bad actors” seeking to disrupt the proceedings and heretofore peaceful protests in the county.

The hearings are unfolding amid a week of protests over another killing — that of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis — and protesters nationwide have also called for justice in Arbery’s case.

The hearings were scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET, and all three defendants had been expected to appear via video link from the Glynn County Detention Center a few miles away from the courthouse.

Their attorneys will be in the courtroom with prosecutors.

Also in the courtroom will be Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, family attorney S. Lee Merritt said. She is not expected to make a statement. Cooper has said her son was out for a jog when he was killed.

Witnesses and evidence expected

Though they’re only preliminary hearings, the defense and prosecution are expected to provide a peek into their strategies. Harrell will decide after the hearing if the cases will be sent to superior court for trial.

Prosecutor Joyette Holmes, of Cobb County in metro Atlanta, is expected to call an investigator from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who will outline the charges. Evidence could be introduced.

The state police agency took over the investigation after Glynn County police and two prosecutors declined to press charges. Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tom Durden became the third prosecutor to recuse himself after the GBI assistance he requested promptly yielded charges.

Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, may call as many as five witnesses Thursday, court documents indicate. He also is expected to raise the issue of bail, though no bail hearing has been set.

Larry English, who owned an under-construction home where Arbery stopped before he was shot, will not testify Thursday, attorney Elizabeth Graddy said. He wasn’t subpoenaed, she said.

The prosecution has set aside the entire day for the hearing, Holmes’ team said.

Men’s attorneys proclaim innocence

Bryan’s attorney has repeatedly insisted that his client was merely an observer and has questioned why state police charged the man he labels the prosecution’s “star witness.”

Travis McMichael, who is accused of the actual February 23 shooting outside of Brunswick, is not guilty, his attorneys say, as “compelling evidence” will demonstrate.

“Travis has been vilified before his voice could even be heard,” the lawyers said in a statement. “The truth in this case will exonerate Travis.”

Gregory McMichael, Travis’ father, who called 911 about Arbery and was seen on Bryan’s video in the back of a pickup truck when his son shot Arbery three times, is also a victim of a rush to judgment, his attorney said.

“So often the public accepts a narrative driven by an incomplete set of facts, one that vilifies a good person,” defense attorney Laura Hogue said in a statement.

Added co-counsel Frank Hogue, “The full story, to be revealed in in time, will tell the truth about this case.”

State prepares for protests

Seating will be limited due coronavirus concerns, and an overflow room has been set up to handle those wishing to watch the proceedings.

Demonstrations are expected. The NAACP has organizes a protest for 5:45 p.m. outside the courthouse.

Kemp has warned “bad actors” not to mar what have “been very peaceful gatherings in that community for well over a month now.”

“Let me be clear once again: We will not tolerate disruptive or dangerous behavior, including criminal conduct, and we will put the safety of our citizens first,” he said in a news conference.

The Georgia State Patrol, state Department of Natural Resources officers, National Guard troops and state Emergency Management Agency officials will be on hand to assist local authorities, the governor said.

The shooting

Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested May 7 in the shooting death in the Satilla Shores neighborhood. The father and son pursued Arbery after suspecting him in a rash of area break-ins, the elder McMichael told police, according to an incident report.

The McMichaels armed themselves and, with Bryan’s help, tried to head off Arbery as he ran through their neighborhood, but on their first two attempts, the 25-year-old doubled back and ran in the other direction, Greg McMichael told police, according to the report.

Bryan’s video picks up before the third attempt, and Arbery is seen trying to avoid the McMichaels’ pickup truck, which is stopped in the road, before abruptly turning toward Travis McMichael in front of the truck.

A shot goes off as they struggle over the gun. The two disappear off the left side of the screen. Gregory McMichael draws a handgun but does not shoot.

A second blow is heard as Arbery and the younger McMichael are off screen. As the men come back into view, the two continue fighting for the shotgun. Arbery appears to throw a punch at Travis McMichael’s head as a third shot is heard.

Arbery steps back as blood appears on his T-shirt under his left rib cage. He stumbles and falls in the middle of the street as Travis McMichael walks away.

The Justice Department has launched a hate crime investigation in the case, Merritt has said.