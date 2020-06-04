Man Charged With Civil Rights Violation For Allegedly Assaulting Trump Supporter

National-World

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WBZ) — A Fall River man is facing charges that include a civil rights violation for allegedly assaulting an 82-year-old supporter of President Donald Trump. The victim told police he was holding a pro-Trump sign Tuesday when he was violently attacked.

Fall River police said that 27-year-old Aidan Courtright got out of his car approached the man at the rotary of North Main Street and Airport Road, screaming “Give me the f—ing sign!”

“Courtright then forcefully ripped the sign out of the victim’s hands, ripped it in half, and threw it on the ground,” police said. “Courtright then went after the victim, grabbing him by his shirt, knocking his hat off, and throwing him violently to the ground.”

Authorities said Courtright kicked the man “with leather pointed shoes,” while he was on the ground, and then drove away. The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for bruising.

Police said two independent witnesses saw the attack and corroborated the victim’s story.

“The victim stated that he believed that he was targeted and attacked because of his political beliefs and the “Trump” hat that he was wearing,” police said.

Police were able to contact Courtright and he turned himself in to the police station. He’s facing charges of civil rights violation with injury, assault and battery on a person over 60, vandalism of personal property and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

