Someone mowed heart in field

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Genesee County, MI (WNEM) — A loving image was seen by neighbors in Swartz Creek. A large heart was mowed into a field.

“I walked by the heart and I had chills from down my spine to the tips of my toes,” said neighbor Sara Alanous.

The heart can be found on Miller Road in Swartz Creek, just across from Swartz Creek High School.

Neighbors say they don’t know who mowed it into the grass… But they’re happy it’s there.

“And I thought you know what, this might bring some happiness to the people and all we’re going through right now with the virus and whatnot,” said neighbor Randy Dorff. “So, I’m hoping this heart puts a heart in you because we need it.”

Dorff said someone was cutting the grass last night, and he first noticed the heart at 8am Wednesday.

We’re still working to learn who is behind this heart-felt image.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.