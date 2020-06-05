$2.5 million secured for KCPD body cameras

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO ) — Changes are coming to the Kansas City Police Department.

After days of protests, Mayor Lucas and the KCPD have announced several reforms. One of which is the purchase of body cameras.

On Wednesday, we told you how a donation from the DeBruce Foundation will help the city purchase some of the equipment. KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers followed up on Thursday to find out when and how they’ll be implemented.

Body cameras have been a huge talking point for protesters because they help provide accountability.

The KCPD has been talking about them for years. They even tested some in 2016. However, funding and video storage was called too costly until now. Getting them on every officer in Kansas City won’t happen overnight, though.

With body cameras come greater police transparency and the ability to record every interaction between an officer and civilian. And yet, in KC, cost has been an issue.

“We’re in a different time,” the mayor said. “We’re trying to be proactive as we can be. I know the body camera discussion has been around for a number of years.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas said the city and police are still figuring out how phase in the equipment. In Overland Park, it took several months to fully implement even after the city approved and purchased the cameras. However, Lucas believes they could start appearing by the end of this year.

“There’s some firms that have different cameras and styles, some of which ensure that they’re actually turned on,” he said.

Some see body cameras as a way of changing the way police work.

“It’s needed,” said Stephen Morris. “It’s been needed for a long time.”

Morris knows how it feels to be treated unfairly by police. When he was 17, police stopped him just for jaywalking.

“They rolled up on me with their guns out,” he recalled. “I was scared.”

Like many, he said body cameras will only improve things if prosecutors hold police accountable.

“We need a direction to go so people know what to do if that’s happening,” he said.

Lucas also announced resolutions to require proper use and storage of video, and to maintain and audit the use of body cameras going forward.

“Visual images alone don’t change policing or all misconduct,” the mayor said. “We recognize that it’s a tool, but one that’s certainly important.”

Lucas also mentioned that the city council will begin discussing future funding of the body cameras, which could be difficult to find because of an already strained city budget.

