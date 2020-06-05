A sweet treat for all the hard work: Charity helps health care workers celebrate holiday

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WLOS ) — It’s a day to celebrate with sweets!

The Salvation Army of Hendersonville served up doughnuts on National Doughnut Day Friday morning to the health care workers at AdventHealth Hendersonville.

Organizers told News 13 they wanted to say ‘thank you’ to the front-line workers in the medical industry for what they are doing during the pandemic.

“It’s a hundred-year tradition for us to do this,” Lt. Joshua Smith, with The Salvation Army, Hendersonville said. “It started back in 1917, during WWI, when what we call doughnut lassies went overseas to help boost the morale and the spirits of the soldiers at the war. And they were coming up with something to do to help boost their morale and they came up fried dough. And nothing is better than fried dough to make your spirits better.”

National Doughnut Day lands on the first Friday in June. The first one dates back to 1938 in Chicago.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.