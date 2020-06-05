Activists paint giant ‘Black Lives Matter’ message on the road to the White House

National-World

Activists are painting a message in giant, yellow letters down a busy Washington, DC street: BLACK LIVES MATTER.

The massive banner-like project spans two blocks of 16th Street, a central axis that leads southward straight to the White House. Each of the 16 bold, yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable visual easily spotted by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks.

Portions of 16th Street closed down as the project got underway. Politico’s Zack Stanton reports the project is proceeding with the blessing of the DC government, according to city workers. CNN is working to confirm.

Washington has been the site of more than a week’s worth of protests in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. St. John’s Church, the site of President Trump’s roundly criticized photo opp during a peaceful protest, sits along the expanse of road that now bears the BLM message.