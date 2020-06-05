Correctional officer at OCCC accused of smuggling contraband into jail, bribing officials

National-World

HONOLULU, HI (KITV ) — A correctional officer at the Oahu Community Correctional Center was charged on Thursday after being accused of smuggling contraband into the jail and bribing public officials.

The U.S. Justice Department says 45-year-old Jon Estabilio, Junior had methamphetamine, cigarettes, lighters, and tattoo kits on him during a search on Thursday.

The Hawaii Public Safety Department told KITV4 on Thursday afternoon that Estabilio, Junior has been with the department for over five years.

He remains in federal custody.

The Hawaii Public Safety Department also said:

“Stopping contraband from entering any correctional institution is a continuous effort that we prioritize to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our staff, the community, as well as the inmates.”

