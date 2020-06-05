L.A. Galaxy part ways with player whose wife made offensive Instagram posts

National-World

The Los Angeles Galaxy “mutually agreed to part ways” with midfielder Aleksandar Katai on Friday after the MLS club learned that Katai’s wife shared “racist and violent” social media posts.

Tea Katai posted twice on her Instagram, the first post calling for protesters to be killed, and the second showing a suspected looter holding a shoebox with the caption, “Black Nikes Matter.”

Both posts have since been deleted.

The Galaxy said the organization stands against racism.

“Earlier today, the L.A. Galaxy were made aware of a series of racist and violent social media posts … The L.A. Galaxy strongly condemned the social posts and requested their immediate removal,” the team said.

Aleksandar Katai said on Instagram that his wife’s posts were unacceptable.

“These views are not ones that I share and are not tolerated in my family,” he wrote. “This is a mistake from my family and I take full responsibility. I will ensure that my family and I take the necessary actions to learn, understand, listen and support the black community.”

On Friday, the Galaxy released another statement announcing Katai’s departure, saying the two sides “mutually agreed to part ways.”

Katai, 29, was in his first season with the Galaxy after spending two seasons with the Chicago Fire. A native of Serbia, Katai has played six matches for Serbia, including four in the 2018 World Cup.

Before coming to MLS, he has played club football in Greece, Serbia and Spain.