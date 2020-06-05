MI police chief being investigated after series of tweets

National-World

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, MI (WNEM ) — Shelby Township launched an investigation after a series of tweets from an account being attributed to Robert Shelide, Chief of Police for Shelby Township Police Department.

It appears to have been deleted, but before it was, that was Shelide’s name and photo linked with the Twitter handle, making threatening comments about protesters.

Some of the charged tweets read:

“Trump threatening to deploy the military. I have a better idea: Unleash the real cops and let them take care of these barbarians. I promise it will be over in 24 hours.”

In another tweet about looters in New York City:

“Wild savages. I wish to god I would have been there. Body bags for these vicious subhumans. Oh, on another note, I dare you to try and drag me out of my vehicle.”

Community Relations Director Brad Bates said, “Shelby Township is aware of allegations made against Police Chief Robert Shelide.”

Reading from a prepared statement, Bates also said. “Shelby Township follows our country’s principles of equal protection under the law, freedom of speech, freedom of expression and due process. And presumption of innocence.”

When asked if anyone asked the chief if he sent the tweets, Bates’ replay was “Not that… again, I don’t know what stage of the investigation, or the information gathering process is at.”

Multiple messages and text were left for Chief Shelide. He did not respond to local media. A deputy chief declined comment.

Local media reports the department’s own Twitter account appears to confirm that the account belonged to Shelide, referring to him as boss in a tweet from May 7.

But Shelby Township Trustee John Vermuelen said, “I don’t think he would say anything like that.” He also said, “Chief Shelide is pretty reserved and I would be very surprised, and I doubt he would say something like that. I think someone gotta be spoofing it to try and deny him his reputation. He is very well liked by the citizens, and I don’t think he would say anything like that.”

Shelide has served as Police Chief in Shelby Township since 2015.

