Sheriff’s office: Man arrested, accused of threatening beachgoers while armed with shotgun

KALAMA, WA (KPTV ) — A 76-year-old man accused of threatening beachgoers while armed with a shotgun was arrested on Thursday, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said it received a report that four Vancouver residents had been threatened while at a beach near Tidewater Drive on Wednesday.

During an investigation, deputies learned that the four people were visiting a friend in the area and had accessed a nearby beach along the Columbia River.

While at the beach, the group was reportedly confronted by a man armed with a shotgun. The sheriff’s office said it was reported that the man said words to the effect of, “It’s a good day to die” and told the group they better leave.

The group fled on foot and heard a gunshot.

According to the sheriff’s office, the group stated that they were in fear for their lives.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Dean A. Schrader.

The sheriff’s office said a search warrant was served at Schrader’s home and a shotgun believed to have been used in the incident was recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, Schrader said he was upset that the group allegedly trespassed on his property to access the river. He told deputies he fired a shot in the air after the group fled.

The sheriff’s office said Schrader did not tell the group they were trespassing. Deputies noted that large parcels in the area lacked clear boundaries and were not marked as no trespassing areas.

Schrader was booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on four counts of felony harassment.

