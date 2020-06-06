Atlanta lifts Saturday night curfew

National-World

Atlanta, GA (WGCL) — City of Atlanta officials say they will not enforce a Saturday night curfew. Law enforcement will continue to monitor the situation into Sunday morning.

Saturday protests and crowd behavior will determine whether or not the curfew will be reinstated on Sunday evening.

Last Saturday, the city initiated a 9 p.m. curfew due to violent protests and looting that erupted on Friday evening. Atlanta Police have arrested 532 people since the protests began on Friday, May 29th. Last night was the first night APD made no arrests related to the protests.

