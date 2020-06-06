Buffalo police officers plead not guilty to assaulting 75-year-old man at demonstration

National-World

Two suspended Buffalo, New York, police officers pleaded not guilty Saturday to assaulting a 75-year-old man during a protest against racism and police brutality.

Both were charged with one count of assault in the second degree and have been released on their own recognizance without bail.

They were arraigned via video conference and had the same attorney.

The officers, who were with the Police Department’s Emergency Response Team, are scheduled to appear in court again July 20.

Video from a demonstration Thursday shows two officers pushing Martin Gugino back. He falls to the sidewalk, where his head bleeds. The officers and others then walk by him, some looking down at him as they pass.

Gugino was hospitalized with a head injury.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Friday the officers should be fired and prosecutors should move “fairly but quickly.”

“When I saw the video, I got sick to my stomach,” Cuomo said. “I would encourage the district attorney not to do what happened in Minneapolis, which the delay itself caused issues. People don’t want vaguery. They are upset and want answers.”

Mayor Byron Brown told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on Friday night that he was told that emergency response team officers are trained to keep moving forward.

“Embedded with them are medics, officers with first-aid training,” he said. “The medics were just behind the first line unit that continued to move forward, and within seconds, the medics rendered first-aid assistance.”

Also Friday, 57 officers resigned from the Emergency Response Team. Brown said that’s because they felt pressured by the police union.