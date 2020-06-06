NSU reacts to incoming students racially derogatory social media posts

National-World

NATCHITOCHES, LA (KTBS ) — Northwestern State University is responding to racially derogatory content on some of its incoming students’ social media posts.

School officials were notified about the posts on Monday.

Chris Maggio, president of NSU, released a statement on Wednesday saying,”I became aware this morning of social media posts written by incoming students with language that is vile and reprehensible.”

Maggio also stated,”We will move swiftly and justly in taking the appropriate action.”

Samira Wiley, a junior from Winnsboro, says the post hurt her deeply.

“It made me mad because it didn’t make sense,” Wiley said. “It had the N-word in it with a bunch of curse words behind it.”

Wiley says she wants the administration to act quickly.

Marquise Brown, a senior from Shreveport, says he’s tired of these kinds of incidents.

“I don’t like it. I think it shouldn’t be tolerated here,” Brown said. “I feel like it’s time for change. But this isn’t the first time that stuff like this happened.”

Brown says a thorough research process is needed because many of the students study and live together.

