Tying the knot during a pandemic

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA (WNEP ) — Wedding bells rang Friday night for a socially distant wedding near Clarks Summit.

Krista and Ryan exchanged vows during a ceremony at Constantino’s Catering & Events.

The couple was originally supposed to be married in April, but that was postponed due to the onset of the pandemic.

Owner of Constantino’s, Larry Nicolais said,”We’re ecstatic to see a wedding happen in our garden to allow a couple to celebrate the beginning of their life here with us and we couldnt be any happier tonight.”

The ceremony finally took place Friday outdoors at the venue with about nine people in attendance, including the bride and groom.

Congratulations to the newly weds!

