Unexploded ordnance washes ashore at Wailua Beach

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Wailua Beach, HI (KITV) — A cylindrical object washed ashore Friday on the north end of Wailua Beach, also known as Horner’s Surf Break, and it turned out to be an unexploded ordnance.

It was about 12 to 14 inches in size, and the person that found it immediately notified authorities.

Kaua‘i police responded and secured the area.

The ordnance was determined to be a phosphorus marine marker, containing hazardous contents that were not fully extended. Officials secured and moved the object to a location where it will be safely discarded.

If residents find similar objects, KPD reminds the public not to disturb it, and alert police as soon as possible at 241-1711.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.