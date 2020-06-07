National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — Atlanta runners running for justice and equality to honor George Floyd while bringing awareness to injustice and inequality

Protest organizer Shannon Booker says enough is enough.

“That could’ve been me… it could’ve been my uncle, it could’ve been my dad, could’ve been my brother, it could’ve been my best friend, it could’ve been my frat brother it could’ve been anybody… so seeing him on the ground I saw myself,” said Booker.

Atlanta runners running 8.46 miles to represent the 8 minutes and 46 seconds that George Floyd had his neck crushed by a Minneapolis police officer David Chauvin

Local runner Cheryl says that video was an example of a modern day lynching.

“We observed a modern day lynching when that officer put his knee on George Floyd’s neck for 8.46,” Cheryl said.

Just a few weeks ago Cheryl made a shirt to honor the death of Ahmaud Arbery. And today it now serves as another reminder for George Floyd.

“Any mother who saw that video and heard him a grown fully grown man calling for his mom any mother who heard that could not, not have been un-moved,” said Cheryl.

Protest organizer Kenny Boone says if you can’t run the entire 8.46 mile route, bring a friend and run it as a relay running 4.23 miles each.

”If you look at everybody we got a melting pot out here just like our country and it shows how important it is to everybody,” Boone said.

No matter your form of protest Booker says it’s important to just let your voice be heard.

“Let your voice be heard and whichever way you like your voice to be heard just do it,” says Booker.

